A 29 year old man in Lusaka has allegedly murdered his two sons aged five and three years respectively by giving them doom and later committed suicide by consuming the same substance.

It is reported that before committing the act, the deceased identified as Paul Phiri phoned his brother-in-law Rodrick Banda informing him that he was going to give doom to his two sons and also take his life by consuming the insecticide.

Police Public Relations Officer Esther Katongo confirmed this in a statement saying the incident happened on October 28th.

Katongo narrated that by the time Rodrick Banda was reaching the compound at about 17:00 hours, he found three bodies on the floor in one room with an empty bottle of doom and a cup which contained a mixture of doom and unknown drink.

Katongo also said that the reason for Phiri’s actions is believed to be failed marriage reconciliation with his first wife, the mother of the two deceased juveniles.

And Katongo said the matter was reported to police by the neighbour of the deceased.

She said the bodies of the deceased are in mortuary awaiting burial.