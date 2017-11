President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed Reyneck Matemba as new Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) replacing Lucas Kondowe whose term office expired on October 26, 2017.

Kondowe refused to renew his contract citing personal reasons.

Until his appointment Matemba was serving as ACB Deputy Director.

Matemba’s appointment is to be confirmed by the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly.

