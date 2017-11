As one way ofassisting country’s health sector, Standard Bank has donated drugs worth K5.6 million to Nkhoma Mission Hospital in Lilongwe. Speaking during the handover ceremony Standard Bank Acting Chief Executive Temwani Simwaka said the…

