Kanengo police station in Lilongwe is keeping in custody three police officers and one other person who were arrested on Monday in connection to a clip which has gone viral on social media.

According to central region police public relations officer superintendent Nolliettie Chihana, the four suspects are being investigated over charges bordering on corruption.

“Once the case is established, the four will be charged with a case of corrupt practices under section 396 of the penal code,” Chihana told Malawi24.

Chihana further said the clip which has gone viral on social media shows the suspects doing a corrupt practice.

The video was captured on 29th October, 2017 at National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) within Kanengo Industrial Area where the police officers were deployed on private duties.

The three police officers have been identified as Sergeant Evelyn Mzembe aged 33, Constable Thokozani Chembezi aged 35 and Constable Merceline Romani aged 29. They are all based at Kanengo police station.

The civilian person has been identified as Tipilile Chamba Nkhoma aged 41, of Chakomba village, Traditional Authority Mponera in Dowa.