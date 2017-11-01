The essence of dating is to find out if two persons have the qualities and compatibility to sustain a relationship over the long haul.

I find many people enduring a relationship when it’s so obvious it’s time to quit the relationship and move on. A relationship is never a do-or-die affair and it’s really important people know this.

Below are 9 signs it’s time to breakup

1. YOU DOUBT YOUR PARTNER’S TRUSTWORTHINESS

If you doubt your partner’s trustworthiness, then it’s time you quit that relationship because trust is important in every relationship as it’s the glue that hold couples together. When there is no trust in a relationship, that relationship is doomed to fail.

2. THE TWO OF YOU DON’T AGREE ON IMPORTANT ASPECTS OF LIFE

If you can’t agree on important aspects of life with your partner, then it’s time you quit the relationship. Issues like parenting, finance, religion etc can cause big cracks in a relationship if a couple don’t agree.

3. THE FIREWORKS HAVE DISAPPEARED

If you don’t feel the fireworks anymore and even after trying to ignite the fireworks in the relationship, nothing seems to be happening then it’s time you quit the relationship.

4. YOUR PARTNER CAN’T LET GO OF HIS/HER PAST

If your partner seems to hold tight to his/her past and just can’t let go, then it’s time to quit the relationship. A good relationship lives in the present and plans for the future.

5. ITS DIFFICULT RESOLVING CONFLICTS

There is no healthy relationship without conflicts but when you always have conflicts with your partner and you always can’t resolve it unless a third-party is involved, then it’s time to quit the relationship. Couples in healthy relationship learn to manage conflicts.

6. YOU FEEL CHOKED

If you can’t express yourself freely in your relationship then it’s a sign that you need to quit that relationship. You should express yourself freely in a healthy relationship and not feel choked.

7. PEOPLE CLOSE TO YOU ARE WORRIED

If everyone close to you is worried about your relationship, it means it’s time to analyse your relationship and walk away if you think they are right. Your family and friends mean well for you. Sometimes when we are so drunk in love, it’s difficult to know we are in an unhealthy relationship and it’s only our family and friends that can see it.

8. COMMUNICATION IS POOR

A healthy relationship thrives on good communication between partners so if you struggle to have an open, heartfelt communication with your partner, then it’s time to quit the relationship.

9. YOU DON’T FEEL SUPPORTED

If you think your partner doesn’t support your ambitions and regularly displays a me-first attitude, then it’s time to call it quits in your relationship.

So it’s time to analyse your relationship and tell yourself the hard truth.