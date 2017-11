Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that 16 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers have died in road accident involving a Tata vehicle in Liwawa, Mzimba district.

11 died on the spot and 5 were pronounced dead at Mzimba District Hospital.

All the 16 that have died were MDF recruits and were coming from the conclusion of their military training.

More details to come….