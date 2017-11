A chicken pox outbreak has hit Pius Xii Seminary in Nguludi, Chiradzulu District, officials have confirmed.

At least 14 students are feared to have been infected.

However, reports indicate the students are yet to receive any medication as Chiradzulu district hospital is reportedly out of chicken pox drugs.

Ministry of Health officials say the chicken pox drugs are not on the ‘must have list’ of drugs in public hospitals.

