A 19 year old cook Samson Mukango has been convicted and sentenced to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour for indecently assaulting his boss’s daughter aged 19 in Chiwembe township.

Sentencing was done on October 31,2017.

Prosecutor Sub inspector Victor Nachuma told the Limbe Second grade magistrate his worship Patrick Mwamale that victim’s mother on October 20,2017 went to Monkey Bay for a church trip and left her daughters and the convict who was working as a cook at the house.

“There was black out on this particular night and Samson Mukango went to the victim’s bedroom to collect a torch.At this time all the girls were a sleep.The convict took advantage, he held the victim’s head and hands then started marstubating”.

“When the victim woke up,she discovered white substances on her face and hands.She immediately phone called her mother to let her know the issue,the mother did also call her brother to find out what really has happened at the house.

The Cook after being quizzed, he accepted to be the one who did that and said the white substances were sperms” narrated Nachuma.

In court Samson pleaded guilty and the presiding magistrate concurred with the prosecutor in his submissions for a stiffer punishment to deter would be offenders hence a 3 year custodial sentence,but in mitigation the convict asked for leniency just because he has a wife and a child who will suffer in her absenture and also said that it happened by accident.

Samsom Mukango hails from Mikate village in Traditional Authority Kapichi Thyolo.