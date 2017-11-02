Mangochi first grade magistrate court on Tuesday fined a 31-year-old driver for causing the death of a cyclist.

Peter Kalunga was ordered to pay K300,000 fine in default 12 months imprisonment with hard labour for an offence of causing death by reckless driving contrary to section 126 (4c) of the Road Traffic Act.

Presenting the facts before court, Mangochi Police station prosecutor lnspector Efford Kamphonje told the court that, On October 30 Kalunga was driving a Toyota Regius Ace minibus registration number BU6349 from the direction of Monkey-Bay heading to Mangochi boma with seven passengers on board.

Along the way, he hit the cyclist identified as Maxwell Time, 39, as he was overtaking the cyclist who was heading the same direction.

Due to the impact, the cyclist sustained severe head injuries and died while receiving treatment at Mangochi District hospital while the driver and passengers escaped unhurt.

The motor vehicle had its windscreen cracked, nearside view mirror, head lamp, front passenger’s door and bumper damaged while the bicycle had its front tyre extensively damaged.

In court, the driver pleaded guilty as charged and in mitigation he begged for a lenient punishment.

When passing judgement, his worship first grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana ordered the driver to pay K300,000 or in default 12 months Imprisonment with hard labour in order to deter would be offenders. The driver paid the whole amount in cash.

Peter hails from Kimu village, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba district.