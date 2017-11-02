FAM quashes Eagles, Masters’ pleas.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has rejected pleas from Blue Eagles and Masters Security Services to have venues for their FISD Challenge Cup matches changed.

Eagles asked to have their last eight match against Nyasa Big Bullets moved from Civo Stadium to Nankhaka ground which they usually use during the top flight matches.

Masters wanted their match against Dedza Soccer Saints to be played in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe and not at Dedza Stadium.

Soon after release of the quarterfinal fixtures, officials from both sides went to the media to complain about the venues claiming they had sent complaints to the country’s football governing body.

Eagles’ general secretary Kalua claimed that during the draw for the Cup, his team was placed at the beginning which is automatic that they were supposed to be at home.

“We are very surprised that the match has been scheduled to be played at Civo not at Nankhaka as it was shown during the national phase draw,” Kalua said.

In his response, FAM’s acting competitions manager Casper Jangale said that as stated in article 8.1 of this tournament’s rules, the organising committee has got powers of allocating venues.

“We haven’t changed the venue as you know there is a law known as 8.1 which gives power to competition’s organising committee to choose a venue for any match,” said Jangale.