The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General (SG), Grelzedar Jeffrey wa Jeffrey has finally come out of her cocoon and commented on the October 19 by-elections which saw the Party performing miserably.

DPP got only a single seat while the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) five seats including the Nsanje Lalanje where its believed to be the bedroom of the ruling DPP.

Speaking to the press in Mangochi after an interaction with the grassroots, Jeffrey wa Jeffrey said the Party is not shaken with the outcome of the by-elections.

“We are not panicking, and we are not shaken. That was just a by-election; wait for 2019, I can assure you that the DPP, under Professor Peter Mutharika will, with no doubt, win the elections,” said Jeffrey.

She said her duty as SG was to strengthen the party by coordinating its activities throughout the country and that she would not relent in her efforts in doing that.

The SG urged the district and constituency leaders in the region to be active and to strive to build the party so that it remains strong throughout the country and beyond.