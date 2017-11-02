Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian’s costume choices provoked strong reactions — from praise to scorn — for dressing up as iconic women of color.

Kardashian transformed into late singer, Selena Quintanilla to attend the party of her close pals John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on Tuesday night.

The reality star, slipped into the costume which did nothing to hide her famous curves as she was seen exiting the bash.

First, she morphed into the beloved late R&B singer Aaliyah. Then, she donned a jumpsuit that matched the one Quintanilla wore for her last concert before being shot to death by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar, in 1995.

Kardashian ended her Halloween homage to music legends with a bang: dressing up as the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. “My fave Selena!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the video she posted on Instagram.