



The wait is over! Renowned Afrosoul musician and producer Lawi has finally set December 2 as the date to launch his second album Sunset in the Sky.

Born Francis Phiri, Lawi made the announcement through his Facebook page on Monday. He said the album will be launched in Lilongwe at Bingu International Convention Centre (Bicc) auditorium.

He wrote briefly: “Early Christmas present. Share the good news with friends and family!”

In a telephone interview from his base in South Africa, the Amaona Kuchedwa hit-maker said his fans should expect surprise activities during the launch.

“It’s a new product and we want to give everybody who comes a good experience,” he said.

The announcement of the show comes barely two days after MBC Radio 2 premiered the title track. He released a single Zonena Kuchuluka two months ago.

Lawi said the response to the title track has been overwhelming.

“It’s a great thing noting the positive response. It has been a long time since I put up music,” he said.

Sunset in the Sky has 25 songs that run for 78 minutes.

Lawi said the album is a collection of stories of life. He said he decided to tell the stories through songs for cultural preservation.

“This is who we are. But unfortunately our stories are not told.

“We don’t need anyone to tell us our stories. We are better placed to tell our own stories,” he said.

He added: “Life is the best teacher. I have learnt valuable lessons in life because of different people I have met at different platforms. All these interactions have shaped my way of thinking.”

Lawi debuted with the self-titled album Lawi in 2013. The album had hit songs Amaona Kuchedwa and The Whistling Song. n

