Recycling on her sofa, mum Sophie Mei Lan breastfeeds her hungry daughter — even though she is now five years old.

Sophie, 29, believes it tightens the bond between her and Jasmine – though it has caused friction with her husband.

Sophie, also mum to Arianna, two, said: “I don’t think there’s anything strange about feeding your children.

“Breast milk is nourishing, soothing and it’s free. I must have saved thousands of pounds over the years.”

Most mums stop after six months but new research by the American Psychological Association claims later breastfeeding could have benefits lasting for years.

Sophie, from Wakefield, also sleeps every night with her girls so they can latch on for a feed then fall back to sleep.

However, it has sparked arguments with her chef husband Chris Hale, 30.

She admitted: “It’s caused a bit of friction in my relationship. Chris would like me to stop because it’s so tiring.

“We do argue about it, but we know breast milk is one of the healthiest things we can give our children.”

David Walliams played a breastfed adult who demands “bitty” in the Little Britain comedy sketch.

And Sophie says she also attracts attention whenever she breastfeeds Jasmine in public.

She said: “People do stare. I feel a bit awkward.”

Socialite Tamara Ecclestone, 32, told earlier this year that she gets “nasty comments” for feeding her daughter Sophia, three, four times a day.

Sophie admits she “would like to stop eventually because sometimes it gets too much”.

But her daughters are showing no signs of wanting to give up her milk.

Blogger Sophie said: “Jasmine started school last year and I told her not many kids in her class would be feeding, but she’s not bothered.

“When they get molar teeth it’s supposed to be harder for them to latch on, so maybe she’ll wean herself off when she gets to around seven.”

Via The Sun UK