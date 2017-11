A 10 men Moyale Barracks side on Thursday inflicted more misery to third placed Silver Striker’s title chase as they hold them to a 1-1 draw in the second round of the TNM Super League…

The post Moyale add to Silver woes in 1-1 draw: Malawi TNM Super League appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link