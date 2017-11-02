The blows keep flying between leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera and Malawi President Peter Mutharika.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Chakwera has branded Mutharika a ‘pathological liar’.

According to Chakwera, Mutharika has been giving Malawians hope that he will solve challenges rocking the country but nothing has changed.

Chakwera disclosed that Mutharika has failed to fight corruption as he shields some government officials involved in the malpractice.

“In the state President, we have a pathological liar who chooses to feed Malawians lies to give them a sense of hope that their state president is concerned about their plight when his action tells a different story,” reads part of Chakwera’s statement.

He added that Mutharika is ‘clueless’ and seems to have no solution to the problems affecting Malawians.

The MCP leader also blamed Mutharika for not lifting the ban on the exportation of maize earlier despite public outcry on the same.