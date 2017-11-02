



Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) has announced that the inaugural National Sports Awards will be held this December at a yet-to-be-named venue in Lilongwe.

MNCS executive secretary George Jana yesterday said the awards aim to recognise deserving athletes, individuals, and organisations that have, within the year, significantly performed well internationally and nationally.

He said: “We hope the awards will help to encourage sports participants to aim higher in their respective disciplines.

“They will also assist to develop pride, hard work and sportsmanship among athletes and encourage the corporate world into sports sponsorship and partnerships.”

Jana said companies, organisations and individuals are free to support the event in cash or kind.

Among the accolades to be given include best female athlete award and sports personality of the year award.

Meanwhile, all national associations affiliated to MNCS have been officially requested to nominate athletes for the awards.

Basketball Association of Malawi (Basmal) president Hamlet Kamtengeni and his taekwondo counterpart Benedicto Tsinde applauded MNSC for introducing the awards.

“In fact, this initiative is long overdue. It will boost sports development and create a platform where athletes in all disciplines, especially minority sports, will be able to feel recognised for their skills,” he said. n

