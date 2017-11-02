The Japanese government has donated a refuse compactor truck to Lilongwe City Council (LCC) which residents hope will improve sanitation in the capital city.

Malawi24 caught up with some Lilongwe city residents who said the new truck has come at the right time when the council is finding it hard to make the city clean.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Agnes Banda hailed the Japanese government for the offer.

“The refuse compactor truck has come at the right time since it will help the duties of the city council to make Lilongwe City free from garbage,” she told Malawi24.

Her Excellency Ambassador Kae Yanagisawa who is the Japanese ambassador to Malawi handed over the refuse compactor truck to Lilongwe City Council.

The truck will aid the council to improve on refuse collection service delivery which is challenging due to inadequate resources.

Speaking after receiving the truck, Mayor of Lilongwe His Worship Dr. Desmond Bikoko attributed the challenges in waste collection to the increased population of the city of Lilongwe.

Lilongwe City Council has two skip carriers and four compactor trucks which are operating; serving a population of one million in the city. In addition, the city’s 21 skip bins and 52 street bins which are used to store waste before collection are not enough to deliver satisfactory waste collection services.

The city requires at least 1000 skip bins and street bins, and 30 skip carriers and 200 refuse compactors to be able to deliver efficient waste management services.

The Japanese government is one of the stakeholders in the city of Lilongwe who have supported Lilongwe City Council’s ventures to eradicate challenges in waste management.