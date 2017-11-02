



Despite getting a double bonus hike to K60 000 for a win, Be Forward Wanderers players are boycotting training for unpaid bonuses of one game.

The Nomads players boycotted training on Tuesday and yesterday.

One of the players yesterday said they boycotted training because they were not paid their outstanding game bonuses in full.

“We were promised arrears for five games [including two draws], but they only paid us for three games,” he said.

But the Nomads general secretary Mike Butao said they could not pay the game bonuses due to the double hike.

“We recently doubled the game bonus in the quest to motivate the players to win the title and this has obviously effected our budget as we have to find extra resources.

“This is why we owe the players unpaid bonus for only a single game which is remarkable considering where we are coming from and the challenges we have had to face this season.

“Had we maintained the old rate, we would have cleared all the bonuses comfortably. Nevertheless, we will address the issue, ” he said.

It is reported that as a result of the boycott, team captain Francis Mlimbika tendered his resignation to the technical panel yesterday.

Mlimbika refused to comment on the issue yesterday but team manager Steve Madeira confirmed the resignation, saying the issue would be referred to the executive.

A soccer analyst George Kaudza Masina accused the Nomads players of going overboard, saying: “They have just had a double bonus hike and surely dues for one game should not be an issue. This could affect their title chase if they are not careful.” n

The post Nomads boycott training despite double bonus hike appeared first on The Nation Online.





