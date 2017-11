Nyasa Big Bullets has increased its title hopes in the 2017 TNM Super League title race after beating struggling and relegation side Premier Bet Wizards on Thursday at Chilomoni Stadium. Chiukepo Msowoya scored the only winning…

The post Nyasa BB beat Wizards to reduce gap with Nomads: Malawi TNM Super League appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link