A church elder at St Columbus CCAP church has made news after it has been revealed that he has been having an affair with a married woman.

The man identified as Mr. King Norman Rudi who also works at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has for a year now been in a sexual affair with Peninna Sanga Dambula, a wife to Mr. D. Dambula, according to one of online local Medias in the country.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Mr. Dambula recently discovered about the news and questioned his adulterous wife about it but she denied the news stating that Mr. Norman Rudi was just a friend to her sister who is a doctor.

The adulterous wife who has two kids with her husband; a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old respectively is reportedly to have been challenging him (husband) that she could leave for another man.

An investigation on Mr. King Norman`s Facebook page which goes by “Chekete King Rudi” has really proved that there have been something fishy games going on between him and Peninna Sanga Dambula who usually comment on his posts using the word “My Dear”

A reporter who has denied to be mentioned tried to confirm the news by calling Mr. King Norman.

In their conversation, Mr Norman said he was shocked when he discovered that the news has unfolded after he just got back from Kenya where he was also helping the just ended Kenyan election.

However, he said he didn’t want to stress so much on the issue concluding that all men are the same but most of them lacks opportunities.