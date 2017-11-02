A student shocked people in his class after he used a knife to stab his teacher to death before taking a selfie with the man’s dead body.
A heartless student 19, has shocked people after stabbing his teacher to death following a dispute in the classroom in Moscow. Not done, the teenager then took a selfie while smiling over the dead body.
The student from Russia was later identified as Andrey Emelyanenkov.
According to an eyewitness, the student had a dispute with his Basic Safety teacher, Sergey Danilov in the morning. He then waited for the school break between lessons to attack. As soon as other students left the class, Andrey brought out the knife and launched the attack.
As the teacher lay in a pool of his blood, the unrepentant student took photos of the dead body and posted it online. But he did not stop there. He went on to commit suicide seconds after he posted the photo.
When the police arrived, they found a knife and a chainsaw next to the bodies of Andrey and his teacher.