Annual event Tumaini Festival sticks to its core objective of uniting Africans through art as days are numbered before Dzaleka refugee camp in Dowa hosts the happening.

The festival conquers the refugee camp on 4th November and it promises a variety of activities. This year extra performance slots have been introduced to the event.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Wednesday, one of the festival’s organisers Menes La Plume said Africans will be united through the performances.

He added that they have considered the existing differences among Africans by involving artists from different countries.

“It’s the unity we are promoting through arts and culture at Tumaini Festival. We see artists from Malawi and other parts of the world sharing the same stages to promote a great cause,” he said.

The event has received a major funding boost from the International community.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the American and German embassies have joined hands in bankrolling Tumaini festival.

This year, Malawi’s award winning artist Tay Grin will be among the performers while renowned poet Robert Chiwamba headlines the poetry section. Artists from Japan and United Kingdom will also grace the occasion.

Organisers promises a great event that will live up to its billing. As such they urge people to go in numbers, taking into consideration the fact that entry will be on free basis.