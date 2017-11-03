This is a beautiful women appreciation post. Beautiful women are the best. This post is about them, and why every man deserves to have one in his life. And remember, every woman is beautiful in her own way

IT’S HEALTHY FOR YOUR SELF-ESTEEM

Being with a beautiful woman gives your ego the necessary spike you require for a positive feeling.

You know that feeling of accomplishment that takes over your mind when you realise a beautiful woman admired and sought after by other men and women, is yours.

It’s a rare feeling. It makes you have more belief in yourself and gives you the impression you can accomplish just about anything. With that sort of confidence level, your chances of success in other adventures and fields of endeavor are heightened.

As a man who has a beautiful woman in his life, I speak from a very well-known informed point of view. So get you one today.

IT’S A BOOST FOR YOUR SOCIAL IMAGE

Another plus for men with a beautiful woman in their life is they’re viewed with a bit more respect and reverence than the average Joe. Like mentioned in the last reason, you have the type of woman other people admire; both men and women want, so that makes you special.

Meaning, you must be if she chose you, and not anybody else. What this means is that you’ll walk into most places, and command respect.

Doors that ordinarily wouldn’t open will be opened to you, and people will be moved to favour you because of the kind of woman they’ve seen you with.

It can be so overwhelming you’ll almost lose yourself if you’re not strong-minded enough, but those who know themselves will always be in control

YOU’RE A HAPPIER MAN

I have been with a beautiful woman as a lover for a few years now, so believe me when I say this is true.

Every day I have seen her, she has looked more beautiful, and when I have a genuine reason to be upset, a look at her pretty face is all it takes for that to change.

Knowing that you have someone so gorgeous who everyone else wants too gives you joy, and knowing that you’re good enough is an even bigger source of joy.

P.S: this is an appreciation for beautiful women. No specific qualities have been used to describe the type of woman who fits in this post, and that’s because every woman is beautiful really. The guy closest may not see it, but to someone else, she’s everything.

This post is all about celebrating all women out there. You are all beautiful no matter what anyone else thinks.

Beauty comes not just from without, but from within too.

Carry yourself the right way because you are amazing. On behalf of all the men out there, we love you all. Thank you for making us better.

Source:Elcrema