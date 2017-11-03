



Nyasa Big Bullets have stepped up the pressure on TNM Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers after a narrow 1-0 victory over PremierBet Wizards yesterday at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre on a rainy afternoon.

In-form left-back Emmanuel Zoya scored his sixth league goal from a free-kick after a foul on Chiukepo Msowoya.

He curved a power-packed set-piece just outside the box which Wizards keeper Francis Nkonda touched the ball, only to guide it into the left corner of the net.

Wizards, perched on position 14, are now strong candidates for relegation alongside 15th-placed Chitipa United and table anchors Blantyre United.

In Lilongwe, third-placed Silver Strikers continued their sharing spirit when they gave up a 1-0 lead and drew one-all with Moyale Barracks at Silver Stadium. It was the Bankers’ 11th draw of the season.

Timothy Nyirenda’s 68th minute penalty denied the hosts maximum points after cancelling midfielder-cum-striker Victor Limbani’s 12th minute header from Blessing Tembo’s cross.

The match was briefly stopped as Silver supporters pelted objects onto the pitch in protest against referee Chiziwitso Simbi’s decision to award the penalty following a foul on Crispin Fukizi.

Yesterday’s results mean nothing has changed in terms of the positions in the top three.

However, Bullets have significantly reduced the gap between them and the leaders.

The People’s Team are four points away from the Nomads while the Bankers are eight points adrift of the Nomads.

Bullets assistant coach Elia Kananji said they are just enjoying their matches rather than competing with Wanderers.

“We are just taking each match as it comes,” he said. “We do not want to put ourselves under pressure.”

Silver, on the other hand, are slowly surrendering the title battle when all seemed in their favour just a couple of weeks ago.

The club’s team manager Francis Songo described the draw as a dent on their title hopes.

He said: “This is not a result we wanted, but we shall continue fighting because the league is not yet over,” he said.

The battle for points resumes tomorrow when Wanderers host Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC at Balaka Stadium.

A win will restore the seven-point gap between them and Bullets.

