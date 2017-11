Geneva-based social-economic commentator Stanley Kenani has backed leader of opposition in Parliament Lazarus Chakwera who has dared President Peter Mutharika to demonstrate seriousness to resolve the energy crisis facing the country by fast-tracking interim solutions to extended power…

The post Commentator Kenani backs blunt Chakwera as ‘Concerned Citizens’ censor slurs on Mutharika over Malawi electricity crisis appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link