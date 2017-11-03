A 31-year-old driver has been fined K300, 000 fine in default of 12 months imprisonment for causing death of a cyclist due to reckless driving.

Peter Kalunga appeared before Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court where he was answering an offence of causing death by reckless driving contrary to section 126 (4c) of the Road Traffic Act.

The prosecutor told the court that the convict committed the offence on October 30 while driving his Toyota Regius Ace Minibus upon coming from Monkey bay direction heading to Mangochi Boma.

While driving, he came across a cyclist whom he was trying to overtake but unfortunately he lost control and hit the cyclist identified as Maxwell Time aged 39.

The cyclist later died at the hospital while receiving treatment following head injuries he sustained.

The driver pleaded guilty as he was appearing before magistrate Ronald M`bwana and begged for leniency. In response, Magistrate M`bwana ordered him to pay K300, 000 or serve 12 months in prison with hard labour.

All the six passengers escaped without injuries.

Kalunga comes from Zomba district in Kimu Village, T/A Mwambo.