MultiChoice Malawi has said all DStv subscribers in Malawi are now able to watch live football games this season.

Multichoice Malawi Sales and Marketing Manager Chimwemwe Nyirenda revealed this during a media retreat at Nkopola lodge in Mangochi last week.

Nyirenda said currently, SuperSport which is on DStv and GOtv platforms has exclusive rights to beam all 380 games from the current 2017/18 up to the 2021/2022 season in the entire region of sub-Saharan Africa including Malawi.

SuperSport also beams Laliga football, The FA Cup, German’s The DFB Cup, Spanish Cup (Copa Del Rey), UEFA Champions League and Europa League, CAF Champions League and FIFA tournaments.

Nyirenda said these live matches have been distributed across the DStv and GOtv brands such that every subscriber from those on premium to the lowest bouquet, Access, which is only K7600 are now watching live football.

Previously live Premier League football was only available on Premium and Compact Plus bouquet. There was no live football on Compact Family and Access.

However, since the start of this season, the situation has changed. On Compact bouquet alone, there are seven SuperSport channels for live football, repeats and highlights.

Compact subscribers will now enjoy all Premier League matches on SS223, Laliga matches on SS227, South Africa’s PSL matches on SS224, African leagues on SS229 and repeats on SS 230 and SS228.

Subscribers on Family bouquet will now enjoy Laliga football and the FA Cup at only K11400 per month. While Access subscribers can also enjoy The FA Cup games at only K7600.

“This shows MultiChoice Malawi is a listening company. We realised our customers’ love of football and have put football on every bouquet. Last year on November 1 we reduced prices on all bouquets and promised not to adjust. We have lived up to that promise. And we continue increasing the value by bringing more content,” he said.

During the MultiChoice Malawi media retreat at Nkopola, journalists played mock Premier League five a side tournament amongst themselves.

The journalists were grouped in four teams: Manchester United, Chelsea Liverpool and Arsenal. The teams played each other in a round robin and Manchester United won after winning all the games.

The games attracted a sizeable crowd in the sands of Nkopola. The players looked flamboyant in t-shirts emblazoned with the number 380 league games to underline SuperSport exclusive rights to beam all season matches.

Before that, the four teams also competed in a cooking competition which Arsenal won after preparing a good salad presentation.