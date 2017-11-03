Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) immigration department on Thursday deported an Indian national Mohammad Torif Patel and a Bangladeshi national Abdul Aziz.

Malawi24 caught up with KIA Immigration Department Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) Assistant Geoff Malikula who confirmed the deportation of the two.

Malikula told Malawi24 that on Monday Lilongwe Magistrate Court found guilty Patel of aiding and abetting illegal entry of Bangladeshi national Aziz contrary to Section 36(1) of the Malawi Immigration Act.

According to Malikula, Aziz was found guilty of illegal entry into Malawi contrary to section 21(1) also of the Malawi Immigration Act.

“Both were fined K100,000 each or in default 6 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) and they paid.

“The court also ordered Patel and Aziz to be deported,” he told Malawi24.

The two were arrested on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 together with a Malawian national Abdula Ismail Kachalya who was fined K200,000 by the same court or 10 months in default for aiding and abetting Aziz and he paid.

On arrival at KIA, the three wanted to beat the immigration system by posing to be domestic passengers but the alert immigration officers on duty discovered the trick after checking their boarding passes and comparing passengers manifest for both domestic and international on that day.

Muhammad Torif Patel was a permanent resident holder and his permanent stay in Malawi has been cancelled following his conviction.