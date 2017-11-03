Little known Lilongwe-based Madalitso Band, made up of vocalist Yobu Maligwa who plays the Babatoni and Josefe Kalekeni who plays the guitar, will later this month perform in Europe.

The group made headlines last year when they performed at the Sauti za Busara Festival in Tanzania, putting up scintillating performances.

It is these performances that have earned them a ticket to perform in Europe.

Their manager, Emmanuel Kamwenje, said yesterday that their visas were ready and that the Europe tour was on.

Kamwenje posted, on his Facebook page, a line-up of shows starting from November 22 to December 3. The performances will take them to France, Sweden and Switzerland.

“In total, they have about 11 gigs in France, Sweden and Switzerland. For them to earn this chance, their performance in Zanzibar did the miracle as a French man, Mael Saletes, was impressed with them and, once he got back to France, he contacted friends, who run Bongo Joe Records. This is a record company from Switzerland, and releases new music on Vinyl every year,” Kamwenje said.

He said they asked for Madalitso Band’s songs that they could listen to them and remix the music with European DJs.

“So, we sent songs from their only album, which I produced at Sterling Studio in 2009 titled Fungo La Nyemba. They liked the music and that is how the whole move came into the picture. They will also work on their album next year as there is another festival in Denmark which has them on the line-up,” Kamwenje said.

He said co-manager Neil Nayar also worked tirelessly to have Madalitso Band on the Europe tour.

“We are organising a farewell show on November 17 at Grittah’s Camp in Lilongwe before their departure,” Kamwenje said.

Madalitso Band was discovered basking outside a shopping centre in 2009.

Their vibrant performances, strong vocals and traditional style caught the attention of producer Kamwenje, who recorded their first album the same year.

The duo met in 2007 at Mtandire in Lilongwe.

Kamwenje said there is talent in the country which needs to be supported fully.

