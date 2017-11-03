Trading as Shekinah, Gloria Phiri Walusa has released her first gospel album entitled ‘I Worship’ that promises to delight gospel music enthusiasts as well as all those who appreciate good music.

The 10-track album is yet to be launched but is being played on local radios and three tracks are available to download through Malawi-music.com platform on the following links http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=7818 for the track ‘Glorious; http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=7819 for title track ‘I Worship’ and http://m.malawi-music.com/song.php?id=7820 for ‘Mwayenera Ulemu’ track.

The same songs are also available for download through Maluso-music.com platform on the following links https://malusomusic.com/songs/3133#.WfhTbiAhC9A.sms for ‘Glorious’, https://malusomusic.com/songs/3137#.WfnT0luc2W0.sms for ‘I Worship’ and https://malusomusic.com/songs/3136#.WfnT-9bRYAQ.sms for ‘Mwayenera Ulemu’ track.

The other tracks are Holy’, ‘I Believe’, ‘Unto The King’, ‘In You Alone’, ‘Priceless’, ‘Indestructible’ and ‘Born-Again’.

Shekinah, who is also trending on Facebook through the link https://facebook/RealShekinah/, told Nyasa Times that she has sang in her church’s Praise Team since she was 16 years old and she decided to go professional through encouragement from her family and her church friends at Global United Believers Ministries where she is its Praise Team leader.

“I started composing the songs in 2016 and I went into the studios from January this year. Four tracks were recorded with Synthesis Lab by Brian Kububa AKA Mystry and six were at Precious Records by Mussa Mulera.

“They did a wonderful job and people should be assured that they will enjoy good gospel music.

“These are worship songs that are meant to bring people closer to God as well as to entertain them through the lovely melodies in all the songs.

“Most of the inspiration is taken from the Bible, which serves as my salvation. People will receive their salvation through these songs and bring themselves closer to their God — that I assure them,” Shekinah said.

She says plans are underway to shoot videos of some of the songs for the interest of television viewers and that the launch of the album shall be done with pomp it deserves.

“I thank all those who encouraged me to go professional with my singing rather than just sticking to the church’s Praise Team. They saw the potential in me that I can reach out to as many people as possible through worship songs.

“That is why I took long in composing it as well as in recording because I wanted to give the best because there are excellent gospel artists on the market and they shall be the judges of the quality of the work and I wanted not to disappoint them,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :