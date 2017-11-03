Mangochi police station has refuted claims that a stepmother has plucked out eyes of her stepson in the district.

There is a photo circulating on social media claiming that a boy was stealing relish and his mother assaulted him to the extent of removing his eyes.

Mangochi police deputy public relations office Amina Daudi has trashed the claims saying that they are not true.

Daudi told Malawi24 that the photo is just the power of social media but in real situation there is no such a case in Mangochi.

The photo is being accompanied by a caption which is at the end criticising women for being cruel.

“He was stealing relish and his step mother beaten him up and he lost eye. Mothers , please stop being cruel to Malawi’s children,” says the caption of the photo.