



Nyasa Big Bullets sliced TNM Super League leaders, Be Forward Wanderers’ cushion to four points after a 1-0 win over Premier Bet Wizards whereas Silver Strikers dropped points following a 1-1 draw against Moyale Barracks Thursday.

The league’s highest scoring defender, Emmanuel Zoya (five goals), made the difference, once again, for Bullets, thumping into the net a free-kick on the 33rd minute at a rain-soaked Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

The 15th league win in 24 games took the second-placed Bullets’ tally to 51 points, behind Wanderers’ 55.

In Lilongwe, third-placed Silver lost more ground after giving away an early lead to share the spoils with Moyale. It was an 11th league draw for Silver.

Victor Limbani had put Silver ahead, only for Timothy Nyirenda to level matters for Moyale, and reduce the Bankers’ maximum points’ tally to 65 compared to 69 for Bullets and 73 for the Nomads.

Each team has six games to go.

Bullets’ win squeezed Wizards into the relegation of the league as they lie 14th with 23 points.

Wizards Technical Director, Peter Mponda, blamed their 13th league defeat on questionable officiation.

“Some decisions were made just because it is Bullets. The referee was afraid of the fans and other things. But a title has to be won in a right manner, not because other people want a particular team to win,” said the former Bullets defender and captain.

During the match, Zoya’s free-kick was so powerful Wizards goalkeeper, Francis Mkonda, could only save the ball into his own net.

Before kick-off, heavy rains nearly interrupted the dull game, which was played on a slippery pitch.

In the second-half, Wizards missed scoring chances through striker Misheck Botomani, who failed to score past Bullets’ keeper, Ernest Kakhobwe, in a one-on-one situation.

The pressure forced Bullets Coach, Rodgers Yasin, to introduce left-back Yamikani Fodya for winger Ernest Petro so as to defend the goal.

Yasin also introduced Henry Kabichi in place of Kondwani Kumwenda before striker Bright Munthali replaced Muhammad Sulumba.

Wizards interim Coach, Simeon Kapuza, also beefed up the striking force by bringing in Frank Mlimanjira for Nikiza Aimable whereas Chifuniro Gombwa substituted Simeon Singa in midfield.

In a post-match interview, Bullets Assistant Coach, Elia Kananji, said the slippery pitch undermined their chances of scoring more goals.





