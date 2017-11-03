As the country is still in a state of shock following the tragic death of 19 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers killed in a road accident in Mzimba, the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has taken a solidarity stand by postponing all football matches involving army teams.

This applies to all top flight and regional league teams.

A statement signed by FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda says: “the decision has been made to enable all football fans and supporters to stand in solidarity with the MDF family and their teams as the country mourns our departed brothers.”

This means that the Tnm Super league fixture between Kamuzu Barracks and Azam Tigers initially scheduled for Silver Stadium this Sunday will not take place.

And so too the Fisd Challenge Cup quarterfinal clash between Nsanje based side Umodzi and Moyale Barracks.

The match was expected to be played this Sunday at the Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo, Chikwawa.

The decision further affects all army sides playing in the Southern, Central and Northern region leagues.

Southern Region Football League (SRFL), Premier Division sides, Cobbe Barracks, MDF Marine, Changalume Barracks and Division one outfit Zomba Airwing have all had their weekend matches postponed.

Cobbe of Zomba were expected to play Nsanama while Mangochi based Marine would have been travelling to Zomba for dates against Zomba United and Prison United respectively.

Changalume also from Zomba were this Sunday handed an away tie to Chikwawa United.

Airwing were paired against Matamando and Chadzunda United on Saturday and Sunday.

In the Central Region Football League (CRFL), Kamuzu Barracks Youth of Lilongwe, were expected to play Mchinji Boma Stars and Imvani fc while Support Battalion of Dowa would have been preparing for the visit of Nambuma United.

Division one side Lilongwe Airbase had a date against Simbi fc.

Chilumba Barracks from the Northern Region Football League are already on bye this weekend.

Kingsley Simbeyi and Antonio Manda, both Vice General Secretaries for the South and Centre respectively have confirmed the development in separate interviews.

However all matches for civilian teams will proceed as arranged.

The dead soldiers, most of them new recruits, were on Friday accorded military honours during a joint funeral on Friday.