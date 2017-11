Sweden based Malawian women’s football star striker Tabitha Chawinga has been nominated for two awards in the top league, Damallsvenskan. Tabitha, who plays for Kvarnsvedens IK, has been nominated for Best Forward alongside Stina Blackstenius…

The post Sweden based Malawi player up for two awards appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link