



Football Association of Malawi (FAM) yesterday postponed two Fisd Challenge Cup quarter-final games involving Malawi Defence Force (MDF) teams following a road accident that claimed the lives of 18 MDF trainees on Thursday.

Kamuzu Barracks were scheduled to host Azam Tigers at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe Saturday afternoon whereas Umodzi FC were supposed to take on Moyale Barracks at Kalulu Stadium in Nchalo, Chikwawa tomorrow.

In a statement issued on Friday, the association’s general secretary Alfred Gunda said the games “have been postponed due to the tragedy that has befallen Malawi Defence Force family.

“This decision has been taken to enable all football fans and supporters to stand in solidarity with the MDF family and their teams as the country mourns our departed brothers.”

Asked if the postponement would extend to competitions which are not managed by the association, FAM acting competitions manager Casper Jangale said: “We are in the process of consultation with our affiliates on that, but the Southern Region Football Association [SRFA] has also followed suit..”

MDF spokesperson Paul Chiphwanya told The Nation on Thursday that the accident occurred at Mapanjila in Mzimba District and 16 of the 35 people on board died on the spot after the Iveco truck they were travelling in overturned.

The post Tragedy leads to postponement of MDF teams' games appeared first on The Nation Online.





