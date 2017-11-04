



Ten Nyasa Big Bullets’ fans have been banned from football for five years each over their unsporting behaviour in a recent Fisd Challenge Cup match against Karonga United at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

Football Association of Malawi (Fam) interim Competitions Manager, Casper Jangale, yesterday confirmed that the fans, who include Bullets’ Supporters’ Committee Vice-Chairperson, Bruno Gama, would not be allowed to watch any competitive match, let alone get involved in any capacity until 2022.

The fans—Dyton Belo, Shaibu Saidi, Wisdom Shaibu, Juda Anderson, Precious Amos, Rashid Useni, Kelly Ngozo, Kasiya Whayo and Matthews Gunde—were charged for allegedly beating up and bullying Karonga officials, inciting violence and bringing the game into disrepute.

“The decision to ban them was arrived at after looking at the evidence presented. They denied all the charges, so they are at liberty to appeal to Fam Disciplinary Committee in the next 48 hours, provided they pay an appeal fee of K450,000 each,” Jangale explained.

Fam, police, stewards and Bullets’ Executive Committee have been charged with responsibility of ensuring that the condemned fans should comply with the ban which restricts them “from entering any venue hosting association football and taking part in any football activity, with effect from November 1 2017.”

The ban will expire on October 31 2022.

Jangale added that Bullets were handed a two-year suspended fine of K2.5 million for failing to control their fans who beat up Karonga officials, suspecting that they had carried juju to the round-of-16 game which the visitors lost 4-2.

“It means that if they [Bullets] are found guilty of the same offence within the two years, they would pay the K2.5 million fine and an additional relevant fine for such an offence as stipulated in the rules and regulations,” he said.

Bullets Supporters’ Committee General Secretary, Mabvuto Chibambo, yesterday said the nasty incidents, that marred the game against Karonga, were regrettable.

“Of course, it is difficult to conclude that all those that were involved in the incident were Bullets fans. We accepted the charge because most of them wore red. This should serve as a lesson to the entire Bullets’ family that football is supposed to unite people.

“It is sad that this incident happened. We apologise to Karonga, the sponsor, Fam and the entire nation for whatever happened. Such things have no room in football.”

Karonga Chairperson, Alufeyo Chipanga, yesterday had reservations with the ban, claiming that Fam have left out the biggest culprit in the whole incident—a Bullets player [name with held].

“The instigator was the player who told the supporters that ‘beat up Karonga; they have carried

juju’. It is very unfortunate that Fam has punished the fans who were merely acting on instructions from this player, who hails from Karonga,” Chipanga said.

During the match, the fans, suspecting that Karonga were carrying juju, attacked the visitors’ officials, harassed reporters, including Joy Television crew, thinking that they were capturing the ugly scenes.

It all started when Karonga scored two goals inside the opening 15 minutes of the game through Anthony Mfune. In reaction, Bullets’ fans, like mad dogs, went about sniffing for Karonga officials they suspected were remote-controlling the game through juju.

Of late, Bullets fans have been bullying visiting teams at Chilomoni Stadium.

Moyale Barracks, Kamuzu Barracks and Red Lions officials also complained over harassment at the same venue.





