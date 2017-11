Girls Empowerment Network (GENET), a component under a project called Improving Secondary Education in Malawi (ISEM) funded by the European Union, on Friday put 40 needy girl students from Chibavi CDSS on bursary and distributed…

The post GENET puts Chibavi CDSS girls on bursary, distributes bicycles appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link