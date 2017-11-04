One of Malawi’s music extraordinary and extravagantly talented artiste, him of ‘Amaona Kuchedwa’ notoriety, is having a roller-coaster sojourn of his time as he engages himself in an undeviating tête-à-tête with his melodic ancestors with a sunset in the sky.

The renowned music kingpin and contemporary afro-pop soulful artist, Lawi confirms with much anticipation in a heart-to-heart interview with Nyasa Times that the much and long-awaited latest album, ‘Sunset in the Sky album will be released on December 2nd 2017 in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

Versatile Instrumentalist, Lawi, born Francis Phiri, says in a matter of fact: “Preparations for album launch are currently under way and with all things being equal, everything is going on very well and according to plan.

The ‘Luma Satana’ hitmaker illuminates that his new musical submission, ‘Sunset in the Sky’ is a true symbol that dreams really do come true.

Lawi said “The idea came to me as I was travelling. This particular time I was flying with my band and we took quiet a long period of time in the air and we happened to witness the sun set whilst in there.”

“It was a very beautiful experience and strange for the African young man at the same time as we are used to seeing the sunset while we are on the ground,” adds the silky-voiced artist whose music is modelled on the fallen hero of all times, the great Allan Namoko.

Lawi says the experience for him and the band represented dreams coming true because as a young person growing up, he remembers shouting “ndege ndege” (airplane airplane) each time he saw or heard the sound of the aeroplane.

“We could not help but wonder what exactly the aeroplane looked like up close and what it felt like to fly in it. That gave us a lot of curiosity but also sparked dreams inside our hearts to work hard so that one day we can make the dream of flying come true” says Lawi

Sunset in the Sky, a second album from Lawi has 25 songs which translates to 78 minutes and tackles issues of spirituality, Ubuntu (humanity) mental health and a broad-spectrum stories of our lives.

The ‘Zonena Kuchuluka’ writer and composer, Lawi divulges that the Sunset in the Sky album has taken a good four years to put together.

He explains: “It took this long because, first of all, I felt that there was no need to rush. I draw much of my inspiration from life and it is through time that we learn different things, and secondly, I wanted to give myself enough time to learn, grow and come to a place where I am able to translate all my life lessons into something beautiful and meaningful and of benefit, not only to myself but to others”.

It safe to say that Lawi’s new album is poised for great success for it is a proudly Malawian product with unequalled quality and exquisite professional touch, which Lawi composed, wrote and produced.

“It is always important to reach out and get professional expertise and so you will note that on a number of songs, Sam Kekana, my brother and wonderful friend, from South Africa adds beautiful sax flavours,” The Whistling song singer informs.

Recently, Lawi has put out new music, two pieces to be exact titled Therere and Timalira.

“These are songs that carry deep meaningful themes and I encourage all to come to the launch on December 2nd to experience first-hand, the first-rate beauty of the music as well as get their free copy of the CD” as a compliment for their customary support.

Lawi says the album launch is an event aimed at introducing Sunset in the Sky to Malawi and they would like to keep the program as short as possible so as to give people enough time to go and enjoy the music in the comfort of their homes.

The album launch program which will be held at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) Auditorium and pegged at K20, 000 for standard entry fees and K30, 000 for VIP cover charges will run for two hours from 7:00 prompt to 9:00 pm.

Music and entertainment promoter and socialite, Emmanuel Maliro says: “I urge everyone to save December 2nd 2017 as a special day. I implore Malawians and other nationalities to come in large numbers and be a part of this beautiful evening and enjoy together with us. On this day, history will be made. Come and be part of the story and history while at the same time stepping into the future.”

Maliro, a former Du Chisiza’s Wakhumbata Ensemble Theatre actor, producer, film director and marketer emphasises that Lawi is taking Malawi music to another level.

“Lawi is a special music brand that our country has always wanted to give to the world. He comes as a full package and he is a pictogram that Malawi music has finally come of age,” huffs Maliro who is a band manager for Blantyre based music outfit, Mizu Band.

The album will be sold by the official partner, Zodiak broadcasting station through their offices country wide, Cockpit lounge and Lilongwe Wildlife Trust (LWT) who are the authorized distribution partners.

