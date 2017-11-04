Police in Dedza have arrested 24-year-old Yohane Zachau Lipenga for buying Farm Input Subsidy Program (Fisp) coupons from beneficiaries.

According to Dedza police public relations officer sub inspector Edward Kabango, police arrested Lipenga on Thursday after he was found in possession of 29 coupons which he bought at Msunduzeni Centre in Mtakataka.

He bought the coupons while they were being distributed to the needy.

The coupons included one for NPK, another for Urea, 12 for cereals and 15 for legumes. Lipenga was also found with cash amounting to K57,300.

“The suspect will appear in court soon to answer the charge of being found in possession of property suspected to be stolen,” Kabango said.

Lipenga hails from Mthembanji village in the area of traditional Authority Kachindamoto in Dedza.