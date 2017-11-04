The Nkukula court in Lilongwe has sentenced a 32-year old man to six years in jail for raping a nine year old boy.

The convict, Jackson Alfred, raped the boy on 15th April 2017 in Area 25C in Lilongwe.

In court, the rapist denied the charge of sodomy which falls under section 153 of the penal code.

But prosecutor Sergeant Vasco Magwaya of Kanengo Police Station paraded four witnesses to prove the case. The witnesses included the victim and a detective (Sergeant Tryness Banda) who investigated the case.

Through the witnesses, Prosecutor Magwaya proved that the convict was caught red-handed by members of the general public who heard shouts for help from the victim.

On Wednesday, Magistrate Cecelia Onsewa sentenced the convict to six years imprisonment. The magistrate condemned the conduct of the convict which she described as inhuman.

Jackson Alfred (32), hails from Bololo village, Traditional Authority Mthilamanja, in Mulanje.