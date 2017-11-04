Masters Security have said it will not be easy for them to knock lower league side Dedza Soccer Saints out of the 2017 FISD Challenge Cup when they meet today.

The two are set to meet in a do or die match of last 8 stage at Dedza Stadium in the Central Region of Malawi.

Masters’ gaffer Abas Makawa said his boys are not underrating Dedza and they will try hard to beat the visitors by the end of 90 minutes.

“In cup games there are no lower side teams, you can see that we are meeting them in quarterfinals that means they are the good side, we are preparing very hard and we will try to become victorious.

“It will not be easy and I know they will come hard on us but you know we are the big team and we will see what to do,” said Makawa.

Efforts to speak with officials from Dedza Soccer Saints did not materialise.

To reach this far, Dedza booted out Nsuwadzi FC of Mulanje while Masters conquered their fellow Malawi top flight giants, Mafco.

The winner of today’s game will be the first to book a semifinal slot as another quarterfinal match which is between Blue Eagles and Nyasa Big Bullets will be played Sunday at Civo Stadium.

At the moment, two matches involving army teams have been postponed to a later date following a horrific accident in which 21 Malawi Defence Force soldiers died.

The matches are those of Kamuzu Barracks against Azam Tigers and Umodzi FC taking on Moyale Barracks which were supposed to be played at Civo and Kalulu Stadiums respectively.