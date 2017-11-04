United General Insurance (UGI) on Friday handed over a paediatric ward at Mzuzu Central Hospital which the company has renovated.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the company Bywell Chioni said they understand the environment that they are working in and they know that they are there because of various stakeholders.

“As UGI we take interest in our society. When we visited them they mentioned that there are some challenges within the hospital that they would want us to come in and help out, so we identified the paediatric ward as one area that we can start working on,” he said.

UGI has painted the whole ward, fixed the ward’s doors and repaired some beds.

“All we are trying to do is to ensure that the children are getting inspired looking at the environment,” said Chioni.

He added that they will go back to donate a TV screen as a Christmas gift to the Children.

Head of paediatrics department at the hospital Dr Gift Kwamdela thanked the company for renovating the ward.

“We have a number of challenges for example as paediatric department, we have shortage of space because most of the time we admit a lot of patients from all over the district, as you are aware Mzuzu doesn’t have a district hospital so all patients are taken here,” said Kwamdela.

UGI has since promised to look at several challenges that are still in the ward such as the floor and shortage of space and if possible in future they can build an extra ward.