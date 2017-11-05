



Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles clash this afternoon in Fisd Challenge Cup quarter-finals at Civo Stadium with the People’s Team hoping for another victory over the Malawi Police Service (MPS) outfit.

The last time the two sides met, Bullets beat Eagles in TNM Super League at Chilomoni Stadium.

This time, Bullets have travelled to face the Eagles at their nest.

After complaining about the match venue, Civo Stadium, Eagles general secretary Ulemu Kalua said they are geared up for the match.

“Being a home team, we were supposed to play this match at Nankhaka, but we were surprised to hear that we will play at Civo Stadium.

“This is not the first time this has happened. But we are ready to face Bullets, although our wish was to play them at Nankhaka, which is our home.”

Eagles will be banking on striker Mphatso Phillimon who is chasing the TNM Super League golden boot.

The forward has been at the helm of Eagles attack this season after joining the outfit from Chipiku League, scoring 12 league goals.

In Bullets camp, on the other hand, everyone seems to be capable of scoring.

If it is not Chiukepo Msowoya on target, then it is Muhammad Sulumba, Bright Munthali, Mike Mkwate or Nelson Kangunje.

Even defender Emmanuel Zoya joins the party.

But assistant coach Elia Kananji said they were not underrating Eagles whom they beat last month.

“This is a different match all together. Cup matches are even difficult,” he said.

Bullets still remember how Eagles embarrassed them 1-0 at Nankhaka in the TNM Super League first round.

Though the venue has changed, this afternoon’s encounter has all the ingredients to be explosive.

