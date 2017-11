Nyasa Big Bullets substitute keeper, Ernest Kakhobwe’s penalty save Sunday secured his team win 8-7 on post match penalties against Blue Eagles in the quarter final of the K50.2 million FIDS Challenge cup played at…

The post Bullets down Eagles: Kakhobwe’s penalty save secures semi final berth in Fisd Cup appeared first on Malawi Nyasa Times – Malawi breaking news in Malawi.





Source link