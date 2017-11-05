John 6:9-10 “There is a lad here who has five barley loaves and two small fish, but what are they among so many?” Then Jesus said, “Make the people sit down.” Now there was much grass in the place. So the men sat down, in number about five thousand.

Successful people learn how to give. Failures keep it to themselves. Amassing wealth without impacting anyone is still a failure. Use what you have to change the lives of many people around you.

In the scripture above, the lad had only two small fish and five loaves of bread. It was a meal for himself. He had prepared to help him in time of need. But his story is recorded in the Bible because he was willing to share with the multitudes most of whom were strangers to him.

Your life shouldn’t be centered on you and closer relations. There is greater life than that. Learn to share what you have so that it can impact many lives.

The boy gave it to Jesus and in turn Jesus shared with thousands. He impacted thousands by his meal.

Your money,resources, ideas, knowledge and so on can be shared and can impact many. How small or how insignificant it may look, learn to share with others and see the impact you are making. Remember you can’t impact two if you can’t impact one.

When you start impacting one, you are positioning yourself for a thousand, million and billion impact. So start now and see the global impact.

Confession

I am a world changer. I will use what I have to impact the lives of many. In Jesus name. Amen.+265888326247 +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98