



A multitude of supporters that thronged Balaka Stadium were on Saturday left fuming after the match they paid for between Be Forward Wanderers and Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC failed to take place.

Mzuni left the match venue after they were allegedly assaulted by Wanderers supporters as they were entering the pitch.

Mzuni club general secretary Khumbo Kumwenda said they could not play the match after being attacked by Nomads supporters.

Said Kumwenda: “This is not the first time this kind of thing has happened to us. It was the same thing last season at Kamuzu Stadium. We were attacked by Wanderers supporters but nothing happened despite complaining to Super League of Malawi [Sulom].

Asked why they decided to leave the venue, instead of playing under protest, Kumwenda said: “We are talking about our security. So what is the use of playing under protest? We are going back to Mzuzu because our players cannot play when our security is not guaranteed.”

One of Mzuni officials, Agnes Mzumara, was treated as an outpatient at Balaka Hospital, according to Mzuni chairperson Albert Harawa.

But Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao laughed off Mzuni’s claims, saying the Green Intellectuals never turned up for the match.

“I was inside the stadium all along. I did not see Mzuni arriving at the venue. They never came through the gates. Even referees didn’t check the cards because there was nobody from Mzuni. Somebody wants cheap points here. This is crazy. As far as we are concerned, Mzuni did not turn up for the match. If something happened, why didn’t at least one of their officials come to the officials and lodge a complaint?” he said.

After waiting for over 30 minutes, referee Yamikani Kanjere told Wanderers that the match would not take place following the incident.

Sulom general secretary Williams Banda said they will wait for a report from the referee, match commissioner and other Sulom officials on the ground.

“There and then, a decision will be made,” he said.

Wanderers still lead the table with 55 points.

Of late, matches have been marred by violence.

A fortnight ago, Karonga United almost boycotted their Fisd Challenge Cup match against Big Bullets after their officials were assaulted at Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has since banned 10 Bullets supporters and fined the club K2.5 million, which has been suspended.

Last month, a match between Silver Strikers and Azam Tigers, at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe, almost failed to take place after violence.

The match was delayed by an hour after the visitors walked out of the field of play following an assault on their official.

Dedza Stadium also turned into a battle field some weeks ago in a match between Silver and Masters Security.

There were also ugly scenes during a Super League match between Be Forward Wanderers and Chitipa United at Karonga Stadium recently.

Sulom promised to investigate the incidents but up to now, nothing has happened.

The post Drama at Balaka appeared first on The Nation Online.





