A 64-year-old man identified as Chakwera Kaluwa is in police custody at Mzuzu Police Station where he is awaiting trial.

Kaluwa has been arrested for raping his nine-year-old step daughter on several occasions.

Deputy Public Relations officer for Mzuzu police Cecilia Mfune said the suspect who is a teacher got married to the girl’s mother some years back and the woman went to South Africa where she is working, leaving three children under his care.

Kaluwa took advantage of that and started raping the girl from the month of June to October this year.

The issue was brought to light when he was caught by the victim’s brother.

The matter was reported to Ekwendeni Police Unit and the girl was referred to the hospital for examination and results showed she was raped.

Meanwhile, police are advising mothers to leave their children in the hands of responsible persons who cannot abuse them.

Kaluwa hails from Chakwera Village, T/A Shisyovya I Rumphi District. He will appear before court to answer the charge of defilement.