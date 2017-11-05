



Fisd Challenge Cup sponsors have launched a promotion in which football fans stand a chance of winning irrigation equipment.

Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Irrigation (Fisd) marketing and communications manager Wezzie Chiumia said this is one way of letting football fans appreciate the importance of irrigation.

He said: “We are giving out Solar Now Irrigation Kit and 2KVA generator to lucky winners. To enter the promotion, the fans should send a text message ‘water and irrigation’ to 441 to stand a chance of winning. The SMS cost is at K50 for both TNM and Airtel subscribers.”

Chiumia said they will be splashing out the prizes during Fisd Challenge Cup matches up to December 2 when the final will be played.

“Our aim is to use football to reach out to the masses on the importance of irrigation. Football is like a religion. Millions of people follow the sport. By dishing out these irrigation equipment during the Fisd Challenge Cup matches, we are accomplishing our mission of developing the sports and reaching out to the masses on the importance of irrigation,” he said.

Football analyst Charles Nyirenda said football fans could not ask for more.

“Sponsoring a cup is not a joke and on top of that the fans will be winning the irrigation equipment,” he said.

Nyasa Big Bullets face Blue Eagles in the quarter-finals this afternoon at Civo Stadium.

Masters Security beat Dedza Young Soccer 1-0 press yesterday.

Quarter-finals matches between Moyale Barracks and Umodzi, Kamuzu Barracks and Azam Tigers were rescheduled following an accident that killed 21 malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers.

The cup is sponsored to the tune of K50.2 million. n

