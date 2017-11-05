



Journalists have been urged to embrace the concept of media convergence to enhance national development.

Misa Malawi Vice Chairperson, Cliff Kawanga, made the call on Friday during a symposium of Bachelor of Arts in Journalism students of University of Malawi’s, The Polytechnic.

At the symposium, the students gathered at Hotel Victoria in Blantyre to showcase to potential employers skills they have acquired in the programme including creative and web designing, print, online and broadcast journalism.

Kawanga said it was imperative for journalists to be conversant with all information dissemination platforms if they are to effectively contribute to national development.

He said the media landscape has changed and anyone can generate and disseminate media content putting pressure on professionally trained journalists to rise to the challenge.

“With the coming of technological development, anyone can disseminate information be it on Facebook, WhatsApp or Twitter. We cannot stop them but professional journalists have to rise to the challenge and also start using all other platforms of journalism and reach as many people as possible with information that can change the country,” he said.

Head of Journalism and Media Studies at The Polytechnic, Ellard Manjawira, said the department strives to provide relevant courses to respond to the challenges on the ground.

Chairperson of the Symposium Organising Committee John Kachere described the four year journey at The Polytechnic as a mixed bag.

He, however, said the students have been adequately prepared for the challenge of enhancing development of the nation.

“We have been adequately trained in television, radio, print and online journalism. As you have seen, we dedicated this symposium to media convergence and we will live to our billing and help in the development of the country,” he said.





